County Poet Laureate Lisa Rosenberg reads at Cafe Zoë in Menlo Park on May 10

On Thursday, May 10, at 7:00 pm, poet Lisa Rosenberg will read from her recently-released debut collection, A Different Physics, winner of the 2017 Red Mountain Poetry Prize, with an informal Q & A and book signing. The reading will take place atCafe Zoë in Menlo Park (1929 Menalto Ave. 94025)

Lisa is the second Poet Laureate of San Mateo County. She holds degrees in physics and creative writing, and received a Wallace Stegner Fellowship in poetry from Stanford University. She worked for many years in engineering, founded a marketing consulting practice, and was active in aviation as a private pilot.

Her poetry was recently featured in the San Francisco Chronicle, and has appeared in journals, websites, and anthologies, including The Threepenny Review, Poetry, Witness, Poetry Daily, and The POETRY Anthology: 1912-2002.

