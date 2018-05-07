League of Women Voters explain Voter’s Choice Act on May 9

Join the League of Women Voters as they explain the new Voter’s Choice Act, as well as the issues on the upcoming June 5 ballot, at the Menlo Park Library on May 9 from 7:00 to 8:15 pm.

This June, the way San Mateo County voters cast their ballots will change. Speakers from the League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County will explain the new process.

They will also give a pro/con presentation on the ballot measures that will appear in the upcoming election. Get the information you need to help you make your own decisions!

Approved by California lawmakers in 2016, the Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) expands voters’ options for how, when and where they cast their ballots. Beginning in 2018, all registered voters in participating counties will be mailed a ballot and have the option to return it by mail or place it in a secure dropbox. Voters also will be able to vote in person at a limited number of “vote centers,” which will replace polling places.

Refreshments will be provided thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.