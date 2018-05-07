Sunrises and sunsets photographed by Larry Calof is featured exhibit at Portola Art Gallery

“Sunrise, Sunset,” a collection of photographic images of sunrises and sunsets — primarily around the West and Southwest — by Larry Calof of Atherton is the featured exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery in May. The exhibit features images printed on aluminum, as well as pieces printed on traditional archival paper.

A reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, May 12, from 1:00 to

4:00 pm at the Gallery which is located at the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park).

After a successful 30-year career in corporate and securities law,

Larry rediscovered his passion for photography. He explains: “I love

using natural light and high-quality digital equipment to capture

wildlife and landscape images in distinct manners that illuminate

their unique characteristics. In my wildlife photography, I try to

find an emotional connection with my subjects. In my landscape

photography, I look for light and angles to add magical or mystical

perspectives to my images.”

Larry has exhibited and received awards at various local juried art

shows, including Filoli, Pacific Art League, and the California Land

Trust Gallery. He was the grand prize winner in Cowboys & Indians

magazine’s national photography contest in 2006, and his images have

been published in the magazine in many of the following years.

“Bryce Canyon Sunrise (13×9”, photograph on aluminum, 2017)