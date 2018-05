Antiquarian book sale set or Saturday, May 12

The Friends of the Menlo Park Library is hosting an Antiquarian Book Sale

Saturday, May 12, 2018, from noon to 3:00 pm.

This first-ever one-day book sale features a broad selection of antiquarian and collectible books at a range of prices. Most of these donated books have not been offered at the Friends’ regular quarterly sales, which feature books in all genres.

All proceeds support programs and events in the Menlo Park Library System.