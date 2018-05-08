Bike to Work Day takes place on May 10

On Thursday, May 10, 2018 thousands of regular and first-time Bay Area residents will bike to work for the 24th Annual Bike to Work Day, part of National Bike Month.

Menlo Park will host five Energizer Stations to give people on bikes a chance to stop and get a snack, a tote bag, goodies, and encouragement.

Almost 40 percent of Bay Area commuters live within just five miles of their workplace, a bike-able distance for even inexperienced cyclists. If every person living this close to their workplace ditched their cars on Bike to Work Day alone, more than 60,000 vehicles would be off the road, reducing tailpipe emissions by more than 150,000 pounds. Everyone’s commute is improved when people ride a bike.

Of course there are always concerns about riding a bicycle. However, there are many ways in which the bike rider can look out for their own safety. Wear a helmet and bright colored clothing. Put lights on your bike, follow the rules of the road, take your time and enjoy the ride.