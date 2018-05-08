Grab Bag Theater presents The Little Mermaid

Come dive down “under the sea” for Grab Bag Theater’s eighth annual spring musical, The Little Mermaid.

This show is high energy and fun for the whole family! Performances are at Veterans Memorial Senior Center (1455 Madison Ave.) in Redwood City, May 11, 12, 18 at 7:00 pm and May 19 at 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Founded in 2011, Grab Bag is a completely student run theater company, involving local students from eighth grade through freshman year of college. “This show is not only entertaining for all ages, but provides a way to support students in the arts,” said Gigi Rutsky, Grab Bag’s Executive Director, who is a senior at Menlo-Atherton High School.

Photo courtesy of Grab Bag Theater