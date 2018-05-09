First Grader Augie Arata runs MPCSD as “Superintendent for the Day”

Menlo Park City School District had an honorary superintendent last Thursday (May 3rd) as first grader Augie Arata spent the day shadowing Superintendent Erik Burmeister. He won the spot as an auction item in the annual fundraiser for the district held by the Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation.

“Mr. Arata” reported for duty at 8:30 am, made an announcement over the Encinal School intercom, performed a radio drill with the walkie talkie to all campuses, visited classrooms, helped Mr. Burmeister supervise lunch, recorded a video message for all teachers, signed many important documents, and shared his vision of what goals the district should focus on.

Augie believes the district should prioritize learning inside and outside the classroom, with students having fun and learning to play and be nice. He hopes all teachers love their jobs as much as his teacher, Ms. Merk, who smiles a lot and praises her students.

In class, he loves reading the adventures of Humphrey the Hamster, and his favorite special time is Learning Lab where he excels at coding, writing his own “bounce the ball” game.

When he’s not being a superintendent, he enjoys golf, baseball, playing with his dog Bodie, and he hopes to be an engineer some day.