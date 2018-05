Make Mother’s Day crafts at Belle Haven Library on May 12

Bring a friend along and joins us at the Belle Haven library to create a craft that will show mom how much you care. Make handmade crafts for your mom, grandma, or that special someone!

All materials are provided. Children 10 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required

The event takes place on May 12 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Belle Haven Branch Library, 413 Ivy, Menlo Park.