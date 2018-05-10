Spotted: the Callahans handing out goodies on Bike to Work Day 2018

Bernadette (far left) and Casey (holding bag) Callahan were at the San Mateo Dr. Bike Bridge on the Menlo Park side where they’ve been stationed every year for well over a decade on Bike to Work Day. Business was brisk, and they’d run out of everything except tote bags as the event wrapped up this morning at 9:00 am.