Bernadette (far left) and Casey (holding bag) Callahan were at the San Mateo Dr. Bike Bridge on the Menlo Park side where they’ve been stationed every year for well over a decade on Bike to Work Day. Business was brisk, and they’d run out of everything except tote bags as the event wrapped up this morning at 9:00 am.
Spotted: the Callahans handing out goodies on Bike to Work Day 2018
