Menlo Spark recognizes students, teachers and residents who support sustainability in Menlo Park

Last month, Menlo Spark honored environmental leaders in schools with Menlo Green Challenge Awards.
Menlo Park Mayor Peter Ohtaki recognized the outstanding achievements of students, teachers, and residents who took initiative to support sustainability in Menlo Park.
- Jerry Griffith, for winning the Menlo Green Challenge, with the Climate Actions taken to reduce his household carbon footprint.
- Annabelle Hopkins, 7th Grader at La Entrada Middle School, for winning the Menlo Green Challenge School Contest, with the most Climate Actions taken to reduce her carbon footprint through the classroom challenge.
- Erica Minor, Student President of the Students for Environmental and Educational Development Services (SEEDS) Club at Menlo-Atherton High School for Outstanding student environmental leadership to Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.
- Oak Knoll Elementary Environmental Leaders: Gwen Solomon, who is a Science Aide and Learning Garden Organizer and Instructor; Nicole Scott, School Counselor; Caryl Brewbaker, 4th grade Teacher; and Mary Kelly, Parent Volunteer, for Outstanding Environmental Education Leadership at Oak Knoll Elementary, empowering the students there to take care of their environment.
- Alexander Pfister, 7th Grader at La Entrada Middle School, for Outstanding student environmental leadership, helping to run the Menlo Green Challenge at La Entrada.
- Whitney Thwaite, Science Teacher at La Entrada Middle School, for Outstanding Environmental Education Leadership, running the Menlo Green Challenge for six classrooms at La Entrada Middle School, accumulating several hundred actions among 7th graders to cut carbon emissions.
{ 0 comments… add one now }