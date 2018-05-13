M-A parent education series looks at why teens take risks on May 17

The next M-A parent education topic is titled “Born to Be Wild: Why Teens Take Risks, and How We Can Help Keep Them Safe.” Author and Child & Adolescent psychiatrist Jess Shatkin, MD, MPH, is the speaker and the event will take place on Thursday, May 17, 2018, 7:00 – 8:30 pm, M-A Performing Arts Center (PAC) 555 Middlefield Road, Atherton.

Parents, students, educators, and community members welcome! Free admission and light refreshments. Tickets are available online.

Dr. Jess Shatkin brings more than two decades’ worth of research and clinical experience to the subject, along with cutting-edge findings from brain science, evolutionary psychology, and other disciplines — plus a wildly curious mind and the perspective of a concerned dad himself.

The Parent Education Series events are sponsored by Carlmont PTSA, M-A PTA, SHSEF, Woodside PTSA, Sequoia Healthcare District, and Sequoia Union High School District. Special funding from Palo Alto Medical Foundation (PAMF).

Questions? Contact Charlene Margot, M.A., Director, The Parent Education Series, cmargot@csmconsulting.net.