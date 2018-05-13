Oak Grove bike route – Yea or Nay? – take the survey

The Oak Grove Bike Route, which was installed on a trial basis last year, is currently being evaluated by the city of Menlo Park.

The route was specifically designed to help students biking to Hillview and M-A get across El Camino safely and provides dedicated bike lanes along Oak Grove and University Avenue.

The city will only make the bike lanes permanent if the community wants them. To provide feedback to the city, fill out the online survey. For more information on the project, visit the Oak Grove webpage.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2018