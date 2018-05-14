Bo Crane leads MPHA tour of Holy Cross Cemetery on Saturday, May 19

This year the Menlo Park Historical Association (MPHA) annually sponsored tour of Holy Cross Cemetery will be led by MPHA secretary, Bo Crane, on Saturday, May 19 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.

The Cemetery is at 1100 Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park, located at the street’s bend. Parking for this event is not allowed within the cemetery, but curbside parking is generally available on nearby Avy and Orange Avenues.

Bo Crane is the author of The Life and Times of Dennis Martin (2015) and the recently released The Streets of Menlo Park/Origin of the Street Names (November 2017). Early Menlo pioneer Dennis Martin is buried within the cemetery along with family members, and several of the namesakes of Menlo Park streets are also within the cemetery. Both books will be available for purchase.

The Tour is free and no RSVP is required but a donation of $20 to MPHA would be much appreciated. For a $20 donation, donors will be given a free membership in MPHA for the balance of the year.

Attendance may be limited. Not recommended for children.