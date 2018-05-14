Comic Con returns to the Menlo Park Library on May 19

The Menlo Park Library Comic Con is back! Immerse yourself in an afternoon of comic, sci-fi, and gamer-related fun for adults and children alike. The event takes place on May 19 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm.

The free-admission event will feature cosplay, live music, film screenings, artists, vendors, special guests, and more! Print out a ticket at Eventbrite to be entered for prize drawings.

Participants include:

– Charles M. Schulz Museum art festival

– The Chalk Twins

– Derek Smith Steel Drum Duo

– The 501st Legion’s Golden Gate Garrison

– The Mandalorian Wolves of Mandalore costume group

-Dark Empire costume group

– Illusive Comics & Games

– Gaming zones hosted by Isle of Gamers

– Photobomb SJ photo booth

-Palo Alto Art Center