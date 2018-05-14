Comic Con returns to the Menlo Park Library on May 19

by Contributed Content on May 14, 2018

Post image for Comic Con returns to the Menlo Park Library on May 19

The Menlo Park Library Comic Con is back! Immerse yourself in an afternoon of comic, sci-fi, and gamer-related fun for adults and children alike. The event takes place on May 19 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm.

The free-admission event will feature cosplay, live music, film screenings, artists, vendors, special guests, and more! Print out a ticket at Eventbrite to be entered for prize drawings.

Participants include:
– Charles M. Schulz Museum art festival
– The Chalk Twins
– Derek Smith Steel Drum Duo
– The 501st Legion’s Golden Gate Garrison
– The Mandalorian Wolves of Mandalore costume group
-Dark Empire costume group
– Illusive Comics & Games
– Gaming zones hosted by Isle of Gamers
– Photobomb SJ photo booth
-Palo Alto Art Center

