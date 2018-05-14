Comic Con returns to the Menlo Park Library on May 19

The Menlo Park Library Comic Con is back! Immerse yourself in an afternoon of comic, sci-fi, and gamer-related fun for adults and children alike. The event takes place on May 19 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm.
The free-admission event will feature cosplay, live music, film screenings, artists, vendors, special guests, and more! Print out a ticket at Eventbrite to be entered for prize drawings.
Participants include:
– Charles M. Schulz Museum art festival
– The Chalk Twins
– Derek Smith Steel Drum Duo
– The 501st Legion’s Golden Gate Garrison
– The Mandalorian Wolves of Mandalore costume group
-Dark Empire costume group
– Illusive Comics & Games
– Gaming zones hosted by Isle of Gamers
– Photobomb SJ photo booth
-Palo Alto Art Center
