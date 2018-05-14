Schoolhouse Rocks 5K Run and Festival set for May 20 benefits local schools

The Schoolhouse Rocks 5k Run and Festival will take place on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 9:00 am at Hillview Middle School. This event is organized and hosted by the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation and benefits Encinal, Laurel, Oak Knoll and Hillview schools.

The pre-race warm up begins at 8:30 am. Racers can choose between a competitive 5K race winding through the streets of Menlo Park or a 1-mile Fun Run . Both races start at 9:00 am.

The Community Festival begins at 9:30 am, immediately following the race, and will feature games and activities for the whole family to enjoy including a climbing wall, bouncy houses and even a kiddie corner with carnival games and bubble mania. Rock out to tunes from the DJ and the Hillview Band!

Enjoy delicious fruit bowls and smoothies from Bowl’d Acai, waffles and fried chicken from Waffle Roost, Hawaiian shaved ice from Island Ice and coffee from Zoom Caffe!

Not a runner? Tickets to the festival may be purchased at the event.

More information and registration is available online.