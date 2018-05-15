Open house at Rosener Adult Day Center on May 19

Peninsula Volunteers/Rosener House Adult Day Center will host an Open House on Saturday, May 19, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, 500 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.

At 10:30, there will be a special presentation about 70 Strong, a resource for free and low-cost activities and services for people 60+ to connect, age well, and stay active.

Rosener House offers an enriched activity program for adults with challenges, including Alzheimer’s, mild cognitive impairment, dementia, Parkinson’s, post-stroke, other chronic conditions, and support for families. Take a tour, sample activities, consult with Social Workers, Registered Nurse, Therapists.

Activities led by professional staff will include music, art, exercise, brain games, therapies, and more. For more information, email sschachter@penvol.org or call 322-0126. For more information about the Rosener House program, see www.penvol.org/rosenerhouse.

Peninsula Volunteers is a non-profit charitable organization serving older adults in San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties for over sixty years. Rosener House was founded in 1978 to provide services for older adults with disabilities in a supportive setting. Other programs of Peninsula Volunteers are Little House-the Roslyn G. Morris Activity Center, Meals on Wheels, and through Peninsula Volunteers Properties, Crane Place and Partridge-Kennedy Apartments.

Photos courtesy of Rosener House