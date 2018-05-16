Menlo Park City School District holds school board candidate information night on May 22

On Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 6:00 pm in the District Office TERC building at 181 Encinal Avenue in Atherton, representatives from the Board of Education will conduct a Candidate Information Night for individuals who may be interested in running for the Menlo Park City School District Board of Education. The election is scheduled for November 6, 2018, and there will be three Board seats open.

Board Members David Ackerman and Joan Lambert will present the roles and responsibilities of School Board Members, discuss District initiatives and challenges, provide details on filing as candidates with San Mateo County, and respond to questions from citizens who are considering their candidacy.

The filing period to become a candidate for the Board of Education is July through August 2018 (exact dates not yet available), and may be achieved by submitting candidate filing documents to County of San Mateo, Registration and Elections Division, 40 Tower Road, San Mateo, CA 94402. For candidate information go to www.smcacre.org/elections

The San Mateo County Registration & Elections Office will be holding two Candidate Seminars in July, and the League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County will hold a Candidate Forum in August. Dates are not yet available.

For more information, please contact the Menlo Park City School District Office at (650) 321-7140 or email district@mpcsd.org.