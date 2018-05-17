Mission Hospice & Home Care seeks community support for new hospice house

A $4 million capital campaign to fund the opening of a new hospice house at Woodside Plaza on the border of Atherton and Woodside is underway by Mission Hospice & Home Care, a local and independent nonprofit organization.

A hospice house is a homelike environment specifically designed for people in the last weeks of life who need intensive, round-the-clock symptom management that cannot be provided at home. The focus is on patient comfort and family support. The 6-bedroom house will also offer temporary housing for terminally ill patients whose caregivers need a few days of respite.

Since Mission Hospice opened San Mateo County’s first hospice house in Fall 2015, it has cared for hundreds of patients in the last weeks of life, ranging in age from 26 to 106.

Explains Mission Hospice & Home Care Chief Clinical Officer Lisa Deal, RN, MPH, ScD: “This second hospice house will let us support more patients and families across the Peninsula.”

Lisa, an Atherton resident, is serving as the campaign co-chair along with Dr. Robert Roe (pictured with Lisa). Local leaders and community partners have already invested more than $1.5 million to fund the purchase of the home, start-up costs, and care for patients who are underinsured or cannot afford to stay at the house. The nonprofit is now seeking gifts from the community to raise the remaining $2.5 million, with the goal of opening the house this summer.

Gifts to the campaign can be made online or by calling 650-554-1000.