“The New Grid: 100% Clean Energy for All” is topic of SLAC public lecture on May 29

Sila Kiliccote will offer a free public lecture titled The New Grid: 100% Clean Energy for All at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:30 pm in the Panofsky Auditorium/Science and User Support Building (BLDG 53).

The grid that transmits our electrical power needs a radical transformation. The structure of the grid has not changed fundamentally since its creation a century ago. But today’s grid faces new challenges: Clean energy sources like solar and wind are feeding more power into the grid, replacing centralized fossil fuel plants with more widely distributed and intermittent sources, while new control technologies and electric vehicles are changing the way we draw power out of the grid.

How do we get from where we are today to the more flexible grid of the future? This lecture will discuss new tools being developed at SLAC and Stanford for modeling and optimizing the grid. Based on massive data collection and machine learning, these methods will guide the conversion of the grid to support our 21st century energy needs.

Sila Kiliccote is the managing director of grid innovations at Stanford’s Precourt Institute for Energy and leader of the Grid Integration, Systems and Mobility (GISMo) department at SLAC. She is the principal investigator for big data analytics and machine-learning projects that support the integration of distributed energy resources.

Reservations not required: seating is on a first-come-first-served basis.