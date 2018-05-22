Register your 2018 National Night Out block party

It’s time to start planning for National Night Out 2018, and the Menlo Park Police Department looks forward to helping neighbors organize their local community event scheduled for Tuesday, August 7, between 6:00 and 9:00 pm.

National Night Out is a nationwide community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie and crime prevention. It’s an opportunity to enjoy an evening of socializing, meeting and greeting your neighbors, police and city staff.

This year will be similar to the last six years, where several neighborhoods will be hosting outdoor gatherings with block parties throughout Menlo Park. The city will waive the fee for a street closure if you host a National Night Out event.

There are also many great giveaways for block parties that register early with the Police Department early. For more information or to host a block party, contact Community Services Officer Deanna Haley. You can register your block party online through the city’s National Night Out registration form.