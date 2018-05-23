Learn how humans are causing earthquakes at USGS lecture on May 31

The next free public lecture at USGS in May 31 at 7:00 pm in Rambo Auditorium/Bldg. 3, 345 Middlefield Rd., Menlo Park. USGS research geophysicist’s topic is “Yes, Humans Really Are Causing Earthquakes!” which will look at how energy industry practices are causing earthquakes in America’s heartland.