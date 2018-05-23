Learn how humans are causing earthquakes at USGS lecture on May 31

The next free public lecture at USGS in May 31 at 7:00 pm in Rambo Auditorium/Bldg. 3, 345 Middlefield Rd., Menlo Park. USGS research geophysicist’s topic is “Yes, Humans Really Are Causing Earthquakes!” which will look at how energy industry practices are causing earthquakes in America’s heartland.
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
OK, all you Algore enthusiast have gone INSANE! The global warming goof balls are alive and well in Kali4nia…..the Sanctuary state…..maybe the influx of illegal aliens and all their relatives have increased the weight on the ground surface, cause the earthquakes? Maybe it is the natural process of the plates just shifting as the earth is still forming…..how about that Rubinsteen?