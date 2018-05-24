Parent workshop scheduled on May 31 at Menlo Children’s Center

On Thursday, May 31, at 5 pm, the Menlo Children’s Center will host a parent workshop titled, “Designing Your Life for Happiness.”

Workshop topics include:

• How to bring more balance through intentional habits focused on work, love, play and health

• Carpenter vs. gardener style of parenting – we don’t have control over everything, but we can control our own thoughts, words and actions

• Aligning the incentives of technology and capitalism with our well-being to achieve happiness

The workshop will be presented by Gabi Jubran, Founder and Executive Director of HAPPI (Helping Awesome Parents Parent Intentionally).

The workshop will be the first of a parent workshop series, which will continue to be held on the last Thursday of the month until September 2018. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

This event is open to Menlo Children’s Center families and community members. If you are interested in attending, please contact Recreation Coordinator Angelina Banda.