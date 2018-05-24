Three M-A students receive Jefferson Awards

Three Menlo-Atherton students have been awarded the prestigious Jefferson Award for Public Service. The Jefferson Awards Foundation was founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Senator Robert Taft Jr., and Sam Beard.
The organization believes in public service — not just because it improves communities but because it changes the lives of those who participate.
The winners of the Jefferson Awards at Menlo-Atherton High School are:
- Sophia Longo for starting her own non-profit, Next Gen Humanitarians, traveling on two service trips to work in a hospital and being a lead on a Service Learning Center project. (Sophia is pictured right with Next Gen co-founder Alicia Letvin.)
- Valentina Rivera who organized first generation immigrant students to participate every Thursday in a language exchange for English and Spanish learners.
- Kelsey Gage engaged in many service clubs on campus and is an essential leader of the Service Learning Center.
{ 0 comments… add one now }