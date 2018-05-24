Three M-A students receive Jefferson Awards

Three Menlo-Atherton students have been awarded the prestigious Jefferson Award for Public Service. The Jefferson Awards Foundation was founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Senator Robert Taft Jr., and Sam Beard.

The organization believes in public service — not just because it improves communities but because it changes the lives of those who participate.

The winners of the Jefferson Awards at Menlo-Atherton High School are: