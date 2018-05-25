Junior League of Palo Alto Mid-Peninsula awards $40,000 in grants to local non-profits

The Junior League of Palo Alto Mid-Peninsula awarded $40,000 in grants at their Annual Membership Meeting at the Elks Lodge on May 16th.

Community grants are given in response to critical needs to fund new programs, specialized training, capital expenditures and general operating funds. Programs that requested funding were required to align with the League’s current focus area of empowering girls to be Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM ) leaders of tomorrow, and a portion of the grant must have the potential to benefit individuals or groups within the JLPA•MP service area.

This years’ grants were awarded to five local nonprofit organizations that support STEAM education literacy.

Girls Driving for a Difference received $16,350 to fund the GDD Summer Camp including rental, supplies, teaching materials and staff training. Girls Driving for a Difference empowers girls to become leaders of social change through design thinking.

LifeMoves received $8,773 to support the ACES and Adventure Summer Camp at three family shelters within the JLPA-MP service area. This program introduces approximately 100 homeless youth and engages them in STEAM-focused concepts and learning.

Rosalie Rendu Center was awarded $3,400. This grant will support their family enrichment program for 90 people including children and their families. Funds are intended to provide transportation, admission to The Tech Museum of Innovation, and tickets to an IMAX show.

Science is Elementary was awarded $8,400 to fund materials and books for the Boys and Girls Club Literacy Partnership. This program provides books to 30 classrooms (K-2nd grade).

Habitat for Humanity was awarded $3,034 to support the STEM Playhouse Program. Through this program, children use STEAM concepts to build playhouses, which are then donated to other nonprofits such as Blue Star Moms.

Both the Junior League and LifeMoves are based in Menlo Park. Nandini Gondhalekar is shown accepting the LiveMoves grant.