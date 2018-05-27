Playful patterned platter of hot dogs – Memorial Day BBQ

Memorial Day snuck up on me this year and instead of stressing over what to serve, I’m opting to keep it simple and traditional, with a touch of whimsy. With a wave of the magic mustard wand,
our weekend hot dogs are going from drab to designer.
It’s amazing how just a pop of yellow can make me smile. I just put my mustard du jour in a zip lock bag and snip one of the corner for perfect condiment placement. Stars, zig-zags, curves, polka dots, or just a simple straight line, and the hot dogs are ready to party.
Pattern is powerful, pattern is playful and for an easy-peasy Memorial DayBBQ, pattern is perfect!
Editor’s note: Menlo Park resident Alexis Murphy has a website and you can also follow her creative thoughts on Instagram.
