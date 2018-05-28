SafeSpace is recruiting 7th and 8th graders for Middle School Youth Advisory Board

SafeSpace is forming a new Middle School Youth Advisory Board for the 2018-19 school year and is looking for passionate rising 7th and 8th grade students from local elementary schools who are committed to promoting mental health in their schools.

Program training and support begins late June at the SafeSpace Community Engagement Center in Menlo Park. If interested, teens should complete this application ASAP.

Please note that there is an interview process with current members of the SafeSpace Youth Advisory Board prior to acceptance. Any questions, contact Lesley Martin lmartin@safespace.org or Michelle Mangiardi mmangiardi@safespace.org