Ty Cobb as played by actor Norm Coleman returns to Menlo Park on June 2

Baseball legend Ty Cobb returns to the Menlo Park on June 2 at 11:00 am in this one-man show with actor Norm Coleman presented in the Menlo Park Council Chambers.

Coleman-as-Cobb will share tales about his early days growing up in Royston, Georgia playing for the Tigers, and spin yarns about players he knew: Babe Ruth, Shoeless Joe Jackson, Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams, Lefty O’Doul and others. Cobb knew every president from William Howard Taft to Dwight D. Eisenhower, and talks about his friendship with many of them. Ty revels in how he became a multi-millionaire and talks about his pride in funding the Cobb Educational Foundation and the Cobb Memorial Hospital and Healthcare system in Royston.

Coleman says you don’t know have to be a baseball fan to appreciate this entertaining, humorous, historic, and informative show.

This free event is made possible thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.