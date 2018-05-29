5th Annual Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk set for June 2

Santa Cruz wine will be flowing at the 5th Annual Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk on Saturday, June 2 in downtown Menlo Park from 2:00 to 5:30 pm with proceeds benefiting the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation (MPAEF). Advance tickets are available online via the Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association for $49. Tickets can be purchased at Fremont Park the day of the event for $59.

The Taste of the Mountains provides a unique setting to meet and learn from the wine growers about the Santa Cruz wine region. Participating wineries include: Big Basin Vineyards, Burrell School Vineyards, House Family Vineyards, Kings Mountain Vineyards, Left Bend Winery, Loma Prieta Winery, Mindego Ridge Vineyard, Mount Eden Vineyards, Naumann Vineyards, Portola Vineyards,

Roudon-Smith Winery, Silver Mountain Vineyards, Silvertip Vineyard and Wrights Station Vineyards.

The Wine Walk is made possible by the generous business community: presenting sponsor Station 1300, a Greenheart Land Company project; Park James Hotel, The New Guild, Hampton Inn, Marriot Residence Inn, The Oriental Carpet, WL Butler Construction, Keri Nicholas, Personify, BuildGroup, Frosch and Menlo Hardwoods.

Admission requires valid California state identification. Maps of tasting locations, commemorative glass, and wristband provided at check in at Fremont Park. Bottle Booth with wines for sale will be located at the registration booth.