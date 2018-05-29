Summer reading programs offered at both Menlo Park Libraries

Both the main library on Alma Street in Menlo Park as well as the Belle Haven branch library on Ivy Dr. will be holding summer reading programs. The kick off at the main library is from 10:30 to 1:00 pm on June 2 while the Belle Haven program starts on June 9 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

Kids of all ages can get their summer reading program log and take home a free book and a prize (You may register for SRP at any time between Friday, June 1 and Friday, August 31. Free signup book available until June 30.)

Decorate the summer reading program book tree and fill it with your own book reviews, leaves, and bugs.