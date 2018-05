Cafe Zoë is inviting locals to wear orange on June 2

From Cafe Zoë: “This isn’t political. It’s for the kids. We will be wearing orange and decorating the cafe in orange (beyond the usual amount you see in the logo) to honor the lives lost to gun violence. We hope for a better tomorrow.”

The Cafe will be open on Saturday, June 2, from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm.