“Women Instrumentalists in Jazz & Blues” is June 4 topic at Menlo Park Library

The Menlo Park Library will host a talk by veteran jazz performers Ellen Seeling and Jean Fineberg, discussing the legal and political movement to improve the status of female instrumentalists in jazz and blues. Seeling and Fineberg will also share a brief live performance. The free event will take place on June 4 at 7:00 pm at the Main Library, located at 800 Alma Street.