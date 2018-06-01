Jared Sines is featured artist at Portola Art Galley in June

Jared Sines is the featured artist at the Portola Art Gallery in June with an exhibit titled “Home and Away.” There will be a reception for the artist on June 16 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

The show presents colorful depictions of subjects with special meaning to him: reflections in the canals of Venice, scenes of rural and urban California, and intimate still lifes.

The artist explains: “Light, shade and color reveal the world to us. I try to capture these things in paint.”

At age 20, while he was a student at San Francisco State College, Jared began showing small trompe l’oeil still life paintings at Shreve and Company in San Francisco. He has displayed his works in fine art galleries and retail venues ever since. Today his paintings are on continuous display at the Portola Art Gallery in Menlo Park and the New Masters Gallery in Carmel.

Jared and his wife Carole are San Mateo natives. They live near their two grown children and five grandchildren. He currently teaches oil painting at the Pacific Art League in Palo Alto, and is enjoying his retirement from long careers as an advertising executive and decorative painter.

The Portola Art Gallery is located at the Allied Arts Guild in Menlo Park.

“A Shady Street in Venice (12×16”, oil on canvas panel, 2018) is one of the featured artworks in Jared Sines’ June exhibit, “Home and Away” at the PortolaArt Gallery.