Spotted: Locals supporting locals at fundraiser for ALS Therapy Development Institute

The Bay Area Corntoss Challenge may have taken place in Piedmont today but Menlo Park residents turned out to support friends they know who are battling ALS. Every dollar raised benefits ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to finding a cure for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Malea Bieslin (pictured top, second from left) was there with her mother Kay Melchor in support of Menlo resident Nancy Sallaberry, who was feted at an event earlier this year that raised $1 million for the same non-profit.

Menlo residents Haydi (pictured right) and husband David Sowerwine, along with Dennis Nugent and yours truly, were there to support their son, Michael Sowerwine, who was diagnosed earlier this year.

Of note, both the Sallaberry family and Sowerines were among the largest fundraisers.

In addition to lanes and lanes of corntoss, the event featured crafts beer, live music, food and fellowship. And yes, dogs were invited to walk the red carpet, which Dennis and dog Maggie did with aplomb.

Resident who would like to support Nancy and Michael can donate online at YFALS Bay Area website.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018