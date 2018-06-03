Menlo Park “all-in” for Curry – let’s go Dubs!

Walking around downtown Menlo Park this morning had the look of a Steph Curry fan club. We spotted a half dozen Curry shirts on men and women, young and old. Our favorite is worn by the always friendly man who is part of the Medina Berry booth. The third-generation family farm is located on 48 acres in Watsonville.

Lest you’ve missed the excitement of being in the NBA Finals again, the Warriors take on the Cavaliers in game two at 5:00 pm this afternoon at Oracle Arena.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018