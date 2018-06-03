Parks and Recreation facilities master man community workshop set for June 9

Come to the Menlo Park Senior Center (110 Terminal Ave) on Saturday, June 9, 2018, between 10:00 am and Noon for a community workshop, where the City is seeking input on the Parks and Recreation Master Plan Project.

Share your thoughts on the current parks, facilities, and recreation programs and bring a neighbor or friend. The outreach event will provide an opportunity to share your ideas for the future of your parks and recreation programs and facilities.

Light refreshments will be served. Children are encouraged to attend, and children’s activities will be provided. Spanish translations will be available.

