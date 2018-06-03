Spotted: Hillview Jazz Band at the Menlo Park Farmers Market

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on June 3, 2018

The Hillview Jazz Band was at the Menlo Park Farmers Market this morning entertaining a good-sized crowd and fundraising for a band trip to Disneyland.

