Juan L. Sánchez performs Música Nueva Canción Style on June 9 at Belle Haven library branch

The Menlo Park Library will host a performance by Spanish musician Juan L. Sánchez, performing original and traditional compositions in the Nueva Canción (New Song) style. The free event is funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library, and it will take place at 1:00 pm at the Menlo Park Belle Haven Library, located at 413 Ivy Drive.

Nueva canción is a musical genre in Iberian America and the Iberian peninsula, characterized by folk-inspired styles and socially committed lyrics. Nueva Canción is widely recognized to have played a profound role in the social upheavals in Portugal, Spain and Latin America during the 1970s and 1980s.