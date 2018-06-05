The Tuskegee Airman is topic for free talk at Menlo Park Library on June 12

Before 1940, African-Americans were barred from flying for the U.S. military. Civil rights organizations and the black press exerted pressure that resulted in the formation of an all African-American pursuit squadron based in Tuskegee, Alabama, in 1941.

They became known as the Tuskegee Airmen. The Tuskegee Airmen overcame segregation and prejudice to become one of the most highly-respected fighter groups of World War II.

David O. Cunningham, chapter president of the Bay Area’s Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., and son of one of the original airmen, will tell us about the history and achievements of this famed group of people at the Menlo Park Library on June 12 at 6:30 pm.