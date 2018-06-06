Filoli kicks off the its summer season with 30th annual flower show

Now through August 30, Filoli in Woodside is celebrating the Colors of California, which the estate kicked off with its 30th annual Flower Show last weekend. The theme was California Kaleidoscope in honor of the history and environment of California.

The show featured over 80 floral displays from a range of professional exhibitors and florists, including a Challenge Bouquet exhibit, featuring nine florists who used the same selection of flowers and blooms to create nine unique arrangements. (One example by Mary Rita McKay is pictured top.)

The Filoli gardens were dotted with colorful sculptures made by local glass artists and the Garden House was transformed by Event Planner Robert Fountain. Shown above is Tony Duquette Reimagined, table design by Robert Fountain; floral design by Katherine Oliver.

The biggest installation was outside. Reports Robb Most who photographed the event for InMenlo: “Tony Moralis of Redwood Landscape, Inc. (pictured below) put this together for Kathy Crane, owner of Yerba Buena Nursery. Lyngso Garden supplied the stone. The theme was a gold mine because Filoli has the history of being built on gold mine wealth.” Also contributing to the installation were Donald Lavezzo and Ouroboros Farm.

Beginning tomorrow night, June 7, Filoli is debuting out its first-ever Summer Nights series, taking place from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursdays through August 30. All members can bring a guest for free.

On select Thursday evenings, there will be small workshops, activities and classes for an additional fee, including, a wine and floral design workshop, yoga by the pool, a wine and painting workshop, and more. Sunset Hikes will be offered every Thursday evening at 6:00 pm for $10 (plus admission). Members will have special access to additional complimentary tours, tastings and lectures.

A complete listing of Summer Nights events is online.

Note: Pictured above is Golden Gate Bridge designed by Arlene Boyles of Violetta Flowers.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2018