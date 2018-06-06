Spotted: Leo Wurtz shucking oysters at Oysterette

The Oysterette at Flea Street Cafe has re-opened, sporting a new roof and added heaters for those sometimes chilly summer evenings. Leo Wurtz is once again on hand to shuck oysters and prepare seasonal small plates designed by Chef Charlie Parker that are different from the Cafe’s menu.

The night we stopped by we enjoyed, in particular, the Bay Shrimp & Sweet Corn Fitters (pictured below). Hard to make a fritter look pretty in a photo but, trust us, they were delicious. The oyster offerings were Drakes Bay Miyagi, Kusshi, and Beau soleil

The Oysterette is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5:15 pm to close. There are no reservations.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018