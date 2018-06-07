Encinal 5th graders celebrate successful completion of Spanish immersion program

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on June 7, 2018

Seventeen Encinal 5th graders noted their successful completion of the school’s Spanish immersion (SI) program with a ceremony and dancing last Monday (June 4).

“The dance they performed was a mix of dances they’ve learned over the years since kindergarten,” explained SI teacher Aimee Oprandy-Weiss, who’s taught at the school for five years.

To complete their SI program, fifth graders did a culminating project that looked at current research both locally and internationally about the success of bi-lingual education and wrote a paper on the subject which became an interactive digital project.

“The project is bilingual and bi-cultural,” said Aimee. “We want kids to understand history and cultures of different Spanish-speaking countries.”

Encinal’s SI program was created at the request of parents. There are openings for the 2018-19 school year, and while that’s mostly incoming kindergarten kids, children from other grades can apply as well. Contact Tami Girsky, tghirsky[at]mpcsd.com for more information.

