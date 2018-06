Nativity Carnival kicks off summer June 8-10

The 38th annual Nativity Carnival begins Friday, June 8 at 5:00 pm and continues on Saturday and Sunday, taking place at 1250 Laurel Street in Menlo Park. There are rides, raffle, music and food. Proceeds benefit Church of the Nativity. More details available online.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2016