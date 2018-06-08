4th annual Congressional App Challenge is underway

Earlier this week, Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18) announced the launch of the fourth annual Congressional App Challenge for the 18th Congressional District.

Established by Congresswoman Eshoo and Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), this competition is a nationwide event that invites high school students from across the country to compete by creating and exhibiting their software application, or “app,” for mobile, tablet, or computer devices on a platform of their choice.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for students in our Congressional District and I’m excited to help foster their interest in science, technology, engineering and math education,” said Rep. Eshoo, who co-chaired the inaugural competition. “The next decade is estimated to create approximately 8.5 million STEM job opportunities, but during that same time it is also estimated that the U.S. will face a shortage of one million STEM graduates. The Congressional App Challenge seeks to address this disparity by encouraging students to create their own app and to pursue an education in STEM fields.”

The Congressional App Challenge is open to all high school students who live in or are eligible to attend a public high school located in the 18th Congressional District. Students entering the competition must create a YouTube or VIMEO video explaining their app and what they learned through the competition process. Rep. Eshoo’s office will be accepting submissions between now and October 15, 2018.

The submitted apps will be judged by an appointed panel of individuals within the academic, software and entrepreneurial fields. The winning student’s app in each participating congressional district will be displayed in an exhibit at the U.S. Capitol.