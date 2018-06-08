Seniors bid adieu to Menlo-Atherton High School at school’s 67th commencement ceremony

On Thursday afternoon, 476 students participated in the 67th commencement ceremony at Menlo-Atherton High School.

Commented principal Simone Rick-Kennel: “What a sense of community yesterday! We have more graduates every year, and the spirit to celebrate everyone of them was am-azing. Students choose which staff member gives them their diploma so we had over 80 staff (teachers, coaches, custodians, paraprofessionals, counselors, campus aides) awarding diplomas!”

Rising M-A junior Lena Kalotihos captured the action for InMenlo.

Photos (c) 2018