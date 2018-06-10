City of Menlo Park is recruiting volunteers to review & update the heritage tree ordinance

A new advisory task force is being formed to review and recommend updates to Menlo Park’s heritage tree ordinance. The new group of at least seven volunteer members is expected to make recommendations in several areas including the definition of heritage trees, development-related heritage tree appeals, permit fees, unpermitted removals and enforcement of tree replacements.

The desired outcome of the heritage tree ordinance review and update is to ensure a significant and thriving population of large healthy trees in Menlo Park for public enjoyment and environmental sustainability while balancing property rights and implementation efficiency. The ordinance update will evaluate current issues and successes related to the ordinance and explore options based on best practices from other communities to achieve the desired outcome.

The task force aims to represent a balanced mix of community stakeholders, which may include, but is not limited to:

City Council representative

Environmental Quality Commission representative

Planning Commission representative

Residents and homeowners

Ecologists/ wildlife biologists/ naturalists

Nonprofit environmental organizations

Private arborists

Property managers

Real estate agents

Developers

Architects

Landscape architects

Other

Applicants with direct experience working with the current heritage tree ordinance or appeal process are highly desirable. Applications are available online and due to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m., Monday, June 11, 2018. For specific project related questions, please contact Sustainability Manager Rebecca Lucky.

The post originally appeared on Menlo Updates; used with permission

Photo of oak tree in Menlo Park backyard by Frances Freyberg (c) 2010