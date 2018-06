Spotted: Dozens of turkey chicks atop Big Dish

Jogging along the ridge leading to the Big Dish this morning, a number of pairs of turkeys and their offspring emerged from the tall grass, eyeing the oncoming human traffic that was coming in both directions. Looking left and then right, the eventually scurried across to the other side.

Note to Menlo Park Dish users: The Alpine Road entrance is closed this week, reopening on Saturday.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018