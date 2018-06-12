Update on community effort to buy Alpine Beer Garden

Lucy Neely sent out this email about the community effort to buy Rossotti’s:

“Portola Valley Community Roadhouse, LLC offers our gratitude for your support the last couple of weeks, and our apologies for not being able to respond to all inquiries! We will write back soon.

“The deadline for submission of Letters of Intent to purchase Alpine Beer Garden, Inc was May 31st. It was a community effort to get PV Roadhouse into that first round – thank you for all your contributions, big and small! Eleven investors submitted that first offer: eight men, three women; from Portola Valley, Menlo Park, Woodside, Redwood City, and Ladera.

“The seller received an impressive amount of offers, and is now dealing out the terms of Round 2. Did you know the first transfer of ownership of the roadhouse at the corner of Arastradero and Alpine happened in a poker game in 1868?

“We are sitting at the poker table now, feeling confident, fascinated, and grateful. We’ll let you know how it all turns out, if not update you again while it’s still happening.

“Like I said, we’re feeling pretty good, and it’s pretty darn fun.

“We’re still welcoming more investors to join us. Currently $100k minimum. If you’re interested, please email pvroadhouse.invest@gmail.com, or call 650 206 3038.”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2018