Wildlife refuge enchancements bring trucks through Bedwell Bayfront Park but minimal trail impact

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge has launched levee maintenance work at its Ravenswood Ponds in Menlo Park. This effort will be followed by Phase 1 of the South Bay Salt Pond Restoration Project, which will build a new public trail, create almost 300 acres of new tidal marsh and enhance ponds for ducks and shorebirds. The work will result in truck traffic through Bedwell Bayfront Park, with construction activities expected to take two years to complete.

The work will enhance habitat and require importing large quantities of soil. Trucks will need to drive through the park entrance and on part of a San Francisco Bay Trail/Park perimeter trail that loops around the edge of the park to reach Refuge lands. They will use the park’s front parking area.

To protect public safety, the trail segments near the park entrance will be closed when trucks are present on weekdays, with trails open to the public after 5:00 pm and on weekends. The trail closures will be limited to the entrance and will not impact the extensive trail network within the park. The park entrance will remain open through the construction activities and flaggers will direct the truck traffic; however, delays may be experienced.

You can sign up to get regular email updates on the construction work, and can learn more information from the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge website. To stay informed on the construction, you can sign up to receive email updates (select the box in front of Ravenswood/Bedwell Bayfront Park updates).

Photo of salt pond at Bedwell Bayfront Park by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018