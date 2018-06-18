Learn about “SFO: A History of San Francisco International Airport” on June 19

The SFO Museum is the first museum in an airport to receive accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums. Dennis Sharp, Curator of Aviation, will share the history of both SFOs — the airport and the museum — on June 19 at 6:30 pm at the Menlo Park Library

The SFO Museum’s permanent collection of over 120,000 objects focuses on commercial aviation, and it produces over 40 exhibitions annually on a diverse range of topics, from pop culture to anthropology, design, photography, and video arts.

Dennis Sharp will give a slide lecture on the history of SFO, making use of an extensive collection of photographs that highlight the 90-year development of the airport from the dirt airstrip and bi-planes of the Mills Field era to the jet age and its international gateway status of today.

About the SFO Museum

In 1980, the San Francisco Airport Commission collaborated with the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco to create an exhibition program at the San Francisco International Airport. After a successful first year, a department was established to produce exhibitions that would humanize the airport environment and reflect the cultural life of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Today, SFOM features more than 20 galleries throughout the airport terminals displaying a rotating schedule of art, history, science, and cultural exhibitions, as well as the San Francisco Airport Commission Aviation Library and Louis A. Turpen Aviation Museum, which houses a permanent collection dedicated to preserving the history of commercial aviation.