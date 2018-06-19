Café Zoë is celebrates its 10th anniversary today

Café Zoë is celebrating its 10th anniversary today, Tuesday, June 19, and the InMenlo team swung by in time for a champagne toast.

The Café — its people and events — has been featured at least four dozen times over the years on InMenlo, which launched just a year later in the summer of 2009. We can’t think of any other Menlo Park-based business that tops that, thanks to the Café’s community-building focus and the warmth and hospitality of owner Kathleen Daly and her wonderful staff.

InMenlo had a photo show at the Café in July, 2010, just months before InMenlo co-founder Chris Gulker passed away, making the show all the more special. It was Chris who took the beautiful portrait of Zoë (below) a few shorts weeks after InMenlo’s launch. And it was the Café that hosted a photo show by InMenlo contributing photographer Scott R. Kline.

In honor of the anniversary, Kathleen’s daughter, Zoë Sharkey put together the f0llowing thoughts:

“We are so grateful to those who help us make it a wonderful place to be. Here are some fun facts you may or may not know about us:



We give back to our community.The Café Zoë team has been donating money and hosting fundraisers for all sorts of local, national, and international causes such as a uniform drive every year, choral risers and art tables for Willow Oaks School, Meals on Wheels, Warrior Canine Connection, Hope for Kenya, and more. We host live music with some of the local musicians of the Bay Area & beyond. Every Friday (and Saturdays over the summer), the Café hosts local and touring musicians to come play. We believe musicians should always be paid for their time, fed, and feel welcomed in our “home.” Every event is inexpensive, fun, and interesting. Every event is free, excluding Trivia Nights when the host will collect $3 per person to use to pay for their time or donate to a charity of their choice. There are ways to save $. Café Zoë has a loyalty program for our customers — for every 10 coffees or teas purchased, you can get your 11thfree! It’s as easy as signing up in the Café with an index card and leaving the card there! No apps or extra cards taking up space in your wallet. Teachers, show your school ID to your barista and receive a discount for every drink — because we think you are incredibly important to our future generations. We shop and support local. We make an effort to purchase all products and do business with local Bay Area businesses. Examples including Connoisseur Coffee, Highwire Coffee Roasters, Petit Bakery, The Choclo, La Hacienda, and more. We now serve beer & wine. Speaking of local, Café Zoë supports California wineries and breweries. We host happy hour every day from 4:30-6:30pm with $1 off draft beers and house wine. Every Thursday is $3 Thursday, which means bottled beers are $3, draft is $5, and Freewheel bottled beers are $6. We keep our prices low. Living in the Bay Area is tough. We know that. Keeping the cost of your cup of coffee and/or lunch as affordable as possible is our goal. We host local artists every month. The Café walls are always covered with the art from local artists, ranging from longtime professionals to the budding artists at our local schools. The Café does not take any cut of the sales of artwork. We are family-run. We are a mother-daughter team! The staff is super friendly and made up of interesting people from all walks of life. We feel fortunate to hire some of the best people we have ever met. People from all over the world who have taught us so much.”

Zoë concludes: “Thank you for a wonderful 10 years to our wonderful staff and community members! And especially to you, Mama Bear/Chief Dishwasher/Boss Lady. I love you and I’m so proud of you.”

Photos of Kathleen and Zoë at the Cafe today by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018; Photo of Zoë by Chris Gulker (c) 2009